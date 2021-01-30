Narrative Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $48,347.61 and approximately $9.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

