Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,760.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $191,515.50 and approximately $293,760.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,506,421 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

