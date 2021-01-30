Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $194,707.71

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $194,707.71 and $303,978.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 198.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,510,209 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

