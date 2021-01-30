Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Nasdaq worth $80,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $144.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

