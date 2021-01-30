National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.85 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

