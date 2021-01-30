National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.
In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
