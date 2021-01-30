National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

