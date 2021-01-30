National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Critical Review

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Retail Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

National Retail Properties currently has a consensus target price of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 36.57%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18% Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 10.11 $299.18 million $2.76 14.13 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.83 $364.10 million $1.92 2.10

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

