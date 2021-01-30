Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $18.60 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $2.29 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017350 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,841,907 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

