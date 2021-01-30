Naviaddress Achieves Market Cap of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.