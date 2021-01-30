nDEX (NDX) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 97.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One nDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $6.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

