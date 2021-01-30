nDEX Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 97.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $6.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

