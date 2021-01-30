NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $592.19 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $592.19 million and $44.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00259777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063778 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.34 or 0.90903403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,970,720 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

