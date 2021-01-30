Neblio Price Tops $0.99 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003840 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,408,586 coins and its circulating supply is 17,003,094 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

