Nebulas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.23 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $11.23 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,511,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,976,231 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.