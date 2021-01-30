Neenah (NYSE:NP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.79

Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.79 and traded as high as $52.42. Neenah shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 127,927 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $855.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Neenah by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neenah by 84.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

