Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTTHF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 689,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

