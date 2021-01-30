NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $4,568,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 662,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,539. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

