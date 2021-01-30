Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $20.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.94 million to $25.54 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $6.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $83.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $195.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NEPT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.