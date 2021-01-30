NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

