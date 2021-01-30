Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. 21,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,163. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

