Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $532.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.97 and a 200-day moving average of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

