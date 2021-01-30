Netkoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 89.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Netkoin has traded down 80% against the US dollar. Netkoin has a total market cap of $124,070.40 and $1,863.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netkoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netkoin Token Profile

Netkoin is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars.

