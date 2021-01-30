Netkoin Price Down 80% Over Last 7 Days (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 89.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Netkoin has traded 80% lower against the dollar. Netkoin has a market cap of $124,070.40 and approximately $1,863.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netkoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00089145 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012739 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Netkoin Token Profile

NTK is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. The official website for Netkoin is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netkoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netkoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netkoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netkoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.