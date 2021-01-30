NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.