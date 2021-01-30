Neumark Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,190.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $4,190.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,288,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,770,766 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

