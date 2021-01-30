Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18,226.44 and approximately $53.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

