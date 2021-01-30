New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.23. New World Development shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

