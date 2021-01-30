New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of RPM International worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

RPM opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

