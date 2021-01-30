New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,169 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

