New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,875 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Concho Resources worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 936.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 104,614 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Concho Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.