New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,613 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Celanese worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

