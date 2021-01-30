New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,729 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.