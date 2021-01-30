New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

