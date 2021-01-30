New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 870,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 365,057 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of LNC opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.