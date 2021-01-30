New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.