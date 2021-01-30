New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $213.61 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

