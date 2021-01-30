New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Garmin worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Garmin by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.