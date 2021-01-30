New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

