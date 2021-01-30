New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,000.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,928.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

