New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 182,159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

