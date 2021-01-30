New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 56,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

