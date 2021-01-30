New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Western Union worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 75,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth $221,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 499,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.