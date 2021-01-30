New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 182,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

