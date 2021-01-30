New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.31 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.66 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

