New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.40 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

