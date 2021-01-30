New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Amedisys worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $740,983. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.19 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.