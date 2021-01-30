New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.78 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,112 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of WestRock worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 58.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

