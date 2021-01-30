New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Wabtec worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wabtec by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Wabtec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Wabtec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Wabtec by 63.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAB opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

