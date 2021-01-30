New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Brown & Brown by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

