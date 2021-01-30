New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.